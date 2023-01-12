Services for Sherrel Bruce Wells, 79, husband of Brenda Cleveland Wells, will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to First Baptist T.V. Ministry. Wells died Thursday, Jan. 12.

