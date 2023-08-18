Funeral service for Sherrel Landis Davis, 74, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Rev. Marian Taylor will be officiating. The burial will take place at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Sherrel Davis.jpeg

Sherrel Davis

Sherrel was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, on July 2, 1949, to the late Marvin Burgess and Christine Jones Burgess. She was from a large family of 12 brothers and sisters. Sherrel retired from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

