LAWRENCEBURG — No public services are scheduled for Sherry Ann Ford Drury, 67, wife of Ronald Stewart Drury, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Drury died Tuesday in Versailles.  

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

