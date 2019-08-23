Sherry Douglas Dryden, lifelong resident of Frankfort, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Lexington at the age of 72.
Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Feb. 25, 1947, Miss Dryden was the daughter of the late Goebelene Harrod Dryden Singleton and William Nelson Dryden. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1965 and was retired from Kentucky state government. She was also a long time box office cashier at the old Capitol Theater.
Sherry was a charter member of the Society of Boonesborough, as well as a member of the Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter of Kentucky DAR, Meriwether Society, Callaway Family Association, Kentucky Historical Society and the Genealogical Society. She was a member of First Baptist Church and also attended First Christian Church for many years.
Miss Dryden was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Kenneth D. Singleton Jr.; and stepbrother, Kenneth D. Singleton III.
She is survived by her cousins, Debbie Wagoner (Billy) of Murray, Karen Harrod (David) of Frankfort and Patricia Rankin Odell (Jim) of Marietta, Georgia. She also leaves behind her best friend and beloved companion, her dog Josh.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. A graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Harrod, Billy Wagoner, Jeremy Roberts, Seth Dawson, Keith Rollins, Wendell Butler, Bill Ayer and Mark Morris.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sherry’s memory are suggested to L.I.F.E. House for Animals, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601 or to Murray State University Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders at Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall Murray, KY 42071 (checks payable to MSU Foundation). An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.