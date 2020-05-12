LAWRENCEBURG — No public services for Sherry Elaine Preston Hornsby, 62, mother of Jennifer Plunkett Tinsley and Leigh Ann Plunkett Welch, are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hornsby died Sunday.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Hornsby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Kobe Bryant's sports academy retires "Mamba" nickname
- TV special on 'Tiger Slam' to air after Woods' charity match
- Dorsett hoping decision to move to Seahawks will pay off
- Virus consipracy-theory video shows challenges for big tech
- The Latest: Mariners say some on staff taking 20% pay cuts
- Pac-12 football coaches pitch uniform start to season
- Jones: Cardinals defense 'loaded' after draft, free agency
- Cavs' Nance grateful for chance to practice during pandemic
Most Popular
Articles
- At least one Frankfort church worshipped in person Sunday, but a reporter was denied entry
- Updated: Frankfort teen has been missing for six days
- Guest columnists: Beshear's veto of SB 9 unnecessarily divides in effort to save lives
- Wearing a mask in Frankfort won't be required by law, but it will be highly recommended
- FCS opens online registration for 2020-21 school year
- Franklin County's confirmed COVID-19 count now 15
- Franklin doing better than neighbors at social distancing, study says
- Francis ‘Jay’ Roberts
- 14th case of COVID-19 in Franklin County is a minor
- City seeking feasibility study for dock, boardwalk at Blanton's Landing
Images
Videos
Commented
- CARTOON: AG Cameron says goodbye to robocalls (10)
- Letter: Time to remove Trump, McConnell and Barr from office (7)
- Cameron responds to 'heavy-handed' action against protesters (7)
- Letter: Writer responds to 'misstatements' (6)
- Jim Waters: School choice left undone — again (6)
- City one step closer to drafting conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park; designation could make bike ban permanent (6)
- Guest columnists: Beshear's veto of SB 9 unnecessarily divides in effort to save lives (6)
- Guest columnist: FRMC is diligent in fight against COVID-19 (6)
- Editorial: Number of local COVID-19 cases should be straightforward answer, not multiple choice (5)
- Protesters advocating for Kentucky to reopen interrupt Beshear's press conference (5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.