LAWRENCEBURG — No public services for Sherry Elaine Preston Hornsby, 62, mother of Jennifer Plunkett Tinsley and Leigh Ann Plunkett Welch, are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hornsby died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Hornsby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription