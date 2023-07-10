Private services will be held for Sherry Green Bowman, 63. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. She died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

