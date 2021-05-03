Visitation for Sherry Jean Freeman, 68, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Freeman died April 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription