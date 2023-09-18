LAWRENCBURG — Memorial services for Sherry Lee McKinney, 59, will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. McKinney died Sunday, Sept. 17, in Somerset.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription