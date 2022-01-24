A gathering of family and friends for Sherry Lee Murphy Aaron, 67, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Aaron died Tuesday, Jan. 11.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Aaron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription