Sherry Rayma passed away Oct. 11, 2020. Private services were held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. 

Sherry Rayma was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on Dec. 26, 1946, to the late Hugh and Virginia Yeast. She was a graduate of Mercer County High School and retired from the Kentucky Department of Human Resources. 

Sherry enjoyed reading, walking, philanthropy and caring for animals. She volunteered for the L.I.F.E. House for Animals, Simon House, Franklin County Women’s Shelter, and various other charitable and community organizations.

Most of all, Sherry will be remembered for her mentorship and service to others. 

She is survived by her son, Shane Willhoite; brother, Bronson Yeast; and niece, Bronna Scoggins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

