Sherry Ann Reyes, 60, passed away on July 7, 2021.

Sherry was born in Coolidge, Arizona, on March 16, 1961, to the late Max and Louise Gutierrez.

Reyes, Sherry bw.jpeg

Sherry Reyes

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Heizer and Brandy Oakley; a son, David Pena; a sister, Donna Gutierrez; six brothers, Danny Yarbro, Jeff Yarbro, James Yarbro, Ronnie Gutierrez, and Anthony Gutierrez; 35 grandchildren including Priscilla Heizer, Brianna Heizer, Sierra Heizer, and Melissa Green; 41 great-grandchildren including Kyree May; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Ray" Reyes, Sr.; a brother, Mikeal Yarbro; a stepson, Raymond "Butch" Reyes, Jr.; a stepdaughter, Gypsy Nicole Reyes; and three grandchildren, Dustin Lee Keith, William Christopher Reyes, and Amanda Marie Clark.

Arrangements are currently pending.

Pallbearers will be Bradly Green, Anthony Green, Isaac Reyes, Joe Pennington, Austin May, and Shonetta Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Rogers Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Donations can be made via Sherry's memorial page at rogersfrankfort.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription