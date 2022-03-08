Private entombment for Sherry S. Walker Briscoe, 54, wife of Gary Allen Briscoe, will be at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Briscoe died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Briscoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

