Services for Sherry Thurman, 59, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Unity of Faith Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time Saturday. Condolences at www.harrodbrothers.com. She passed away Oct. 16.

