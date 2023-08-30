LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Sherwin Cox Hume, 76, wife of Billy Joe Hume, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Hume died Monday. Aug. 28.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherwin Hume as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

