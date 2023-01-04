Shirley Ann Duff, 84, passed away on December 30, 2022. Services will be held on January 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Shirley Ann Duff

Shirley Ann Daugherty Duff was born on February 19, 1938, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, to the late James Melvin Daugherty and Ida Susan Rogers Daugherty. She retired from the Kentucky Department of Education where she worked as a director.

