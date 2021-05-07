Services for Shirley Ann Parker (Terrell) Miller, 76, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Miller died Thursday.

