VERSAILLES — Services for Shirley Ann Roberts, 86, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Roberts died Saturday at home surrounded by family.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription