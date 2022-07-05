Shirley Ann Green Sullivan, 77, passed away July 1, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time.

Shirley Ann Sullivan.jpg

Shirley Ann Sullivan

Shirley Ann Sullivan was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on November 2, 1944, to the late Henry Lee Green and Mattie Bunch Green. Shirley enjoyed traveling with her husband, Henry Sidney Sullivan during his military career. During that time, she held a variety of jobs. She loves crocheting, animals and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. 

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Tippery (Carlton); son, Charles “Scott” Sullivan (Carol); two sisters, Mary Jo Williams and Barbara Miller; five grandchildren, Shannon, Corey, Patrick, Jesse, and Gage; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Sidney Sullivan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Corey Tippery, Jesse Tarver, Gage Tarver, Brian Riddle, Tai-Sean Griffin and Kevin Grimes. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Penn, Richard Sandifer and Michael Moore.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription