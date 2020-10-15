A graveside service for Shirley Arlene Snow Marcum, 70, wife of Lee R. Marcum, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Marcum died Thursday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Browns send "ill" Beckham home, QB Mayfield feeling better
- No. 15 Auburn seeks second straight win, vs. South Carolina
- AP source: General manager Daryl Morey leaving Rockets
- Lions, Jaguars look to exploit each other's defensive holes
- Hurricanes, Pittsburgh both hoping to bounce back Saturday
- No. 11 Texas A&M seeks encore to upset at Mississippi State
- Harbaugh, Pederson meet for bragging rights under Reid
- No. 1 Clemson provides measuring stick for rebuilding Tech
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Franklin County sheriff back on patrol after landing job with Georgetown PD
- Earlier trick-or-treat time set for Oct. 31
- Two dead, child unharmed after murder-suicide
- Reports detail past violence between couple in murder-suicide
- Family still searching for answers in Bryan Cox death
- Adam R. Davis
- Police, fire blotter (Oct. 7)
- Lane configuration set for East Main Street
- COVID-19 claims 15th Franklin County victim
- 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin County
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guest columnist: Qualities to look for in a Supreme Court justice (16)
- Guest columnist: Before voting, read the party platforms and study the words of Founding Fathers (16)
- Guest columnist: End the war on America's police officers (14)
- Guest columnist: KCDC is to recruit, not represent, industry (14)
- Ask the City Commission Candidates: What changes should Frankfort make in its economic development strategy? (14)
- Letter: 'Russian mob' infiltrating evangelical community, NRA and GOP (13)
- State Journal complaint says city violated open meetings law prior to firing city manager (9)
- Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 (9)
- On 200th anniversary of Daniel Boone's death, two cemeteries still claim his remains (8)
- Proposed ethics provision reignites debate over Parker firing; city changes tax rate (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.