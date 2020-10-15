A graveside service for Shirley Arlene Snow Marcum, 70, wife of Lee R. Marcum, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Marcum died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Marcum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription