Shirley Jean Stivers Clark, a vibrant and beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2023, at the age of 84. Her legacy will be forever cherished by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Shirley Clark.jpeg

Shirley was born in the picturesque Henry County, Kentucky, on September 8, 1938, to the late Geneva S. Stivers and Owen Stivers. After graduating from Eminence High School, Shirley attended Campbellsville University. Shirley had an infectious personality, and her kindness, loyalty and fun-loving spirit were a gift to all who crossed her path. She was a devout member of the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, where she found solace in her faith.

