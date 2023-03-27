Shirley Jean Stivers Clark, a vibrant and beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2023, at the age of 84. Her legacy will be forever cherished by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Shirley was born in the picturesque Henry County, Kentucky, on September 8, 1938, to the late Geneva S. Stivers and Owen Stivers. After graduating from Eminence High School, Shirley attended Campbellsville University. Shirley had an infectious personality, and her kindness, loyalty and fun-loving spirit were a gift to all who crossed her path. She was a devout member of the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, where she found solace in her faith.
Shirley was married to David T. Clark Sr. for 44 years, and they shared a love that will continue to inspire those who knew them. After dedicating 33 years of her life to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, Shirley retired with a sense of pride in her work and the relationships she had cultivated over the years.
Following her retirement, Shirley became an advocate for the Kentucky Public Retirees Association and learned to appreciate technology, tackling every challenge with zeal. She was an avid traveler, exploring the world and all its wonders. Her adventurous spirit extended to the casino, where she loved the slots and the thrill of winning.
Shirley is survived by her son, David T. Clark Jr. (Jenni); and daughters, Lisa Payne (Obe), Kimberly C. Meyer and Deanna C. Smith. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, Morgan M. Sipes (Tyler), Aaron Clark (Dani), Austin Clark, Conner Meyer (Lauren), Sydney Clark, Bellamy S. Hanoian (Nick) and Zachary Smith; and five great-grandchildren, with Monroe due in May. She is also survived by two brothers, Jim Stivers (Paree) and Kenneth Stivers (Saundra); and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David T. Clark Sr.; two sisters, Patsy Janssen and Phyllis Moore; and two brothers, Hillis Stivers and Bobby Stivers.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 495 Duckers Road, Midway. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, April 3, with services at 4 p.m. While we will miss her terribly, we know that her memory will forever shine brightly.
Shirley bequeathed her body to the University of Kentucky's Medical Center for research, teaching and therapeutic use, a testament to her commitment to the advancement of science and medicine.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740 or Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA 94912-3950.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
