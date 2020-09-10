Arrangements for Shirley Faye Grimes Brown, 71, wife of Ronald “Ronnie” Brown, are pending at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Brown died Wednesday surrounded by her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

