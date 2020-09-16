Shirley Faye Grimes Brown, 71, wife of Ronald “Ronnie” Brown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A native of Frankfort, she was born on Aug. 14, 1949, to the late Harry Nelson and Margaret Harrod Grimes. She worked as a city clerk and as the secretary for the Chief of Police for almost 30 years.
Shirley was a Franklin County Fiscal Court Clerk from 1997-2014. She was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Thaddeus Gallegos) Brown, Frankfort; her brother, Burleigh Grimes, Frankfort; and her grandchildren, Rachel Peyton, Whitney Moreland, Raeka Gallegos and Lillian Gallegos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Conway.
Private service will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Todd Lester and Bob Karsner officiating. A drive-through visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Bluegrass or Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Karen DiRaimo at 33 Timberlawn Circle, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
