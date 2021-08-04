VERSAILLES — Services for Shirley G. Dunn, 86, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Dunn died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Dunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription