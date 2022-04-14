VERSAILLES — Services for Shirley Gay Sams Gill, 79, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at  Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Gill died Friday, April 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Gill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription