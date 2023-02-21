Shirley Harley Mills, 77, formerly of Lawrenceburg and Frankfort, passed away February 20, 2023, at Taylor Manor in Versailles, Kentucky. Daughter of Charles Harley and Margaret McDonald Harley, she was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 4, 1945.

MILLS, SHIRLEY_0001.jpg

Shirley Harley Mills

A graduate of Franklin County High School, Shirley worked for Medicaid Services for Kentucky State Government. A member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, Shirley enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

