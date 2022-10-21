Graveside services Shirley Hockensmith, 87, will be noon Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Hockensmith died Thursday, Oct. 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Hockensmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription