LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Shirley Jean Carter Robinson, 85, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Robinson died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

