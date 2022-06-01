Shirley Games Justice, widow of the late Charles W. “Buddy” Justice, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the age of 83. Shirley was born in Frankfort on March 13, 1939, to the late Herndon and Chloris Lewis Games, and she was the last surviving of 12 children.

She was a 1957 graduate of Frankfort High School and was retired from state government. She attended Westport Road Baptist Church in Louisville and First Baptist Church, St. Clair Street in Frankfort.

Survivors include two daughters, Jane Justice and Julie Justice Gould (Andy); seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was also Nana to many she loved and cared for deeply.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley’s memory are suggested to Naomi’s International Adoption Fund at give.lifesong.org/lifesong/p171-pf.

An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

