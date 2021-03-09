LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering of family and friends for Shirley Devon Deacon Mullikin, 82, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mullikin died Wednesday, March 3, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Mullikin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription