Shirley Murphy

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Murphy, 89, of Frankfort, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. David Smith will officiate with burial to follow in Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Shirley passed away Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Frankfort and spent her time raising her children and caring for their home. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidering in her spare time and attended North Frankfort Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents, Rebecca Evelyn Murray and John Jackson Jr.; and three sisters.

Survivors include daughters, Sherleen (Ricky) Walton, Becky (Shawn) Sudduth, Frankfort; and sons, David Murphy, Lawrenceburg, Timothy (Cindy) Murphy, Frankfort; six grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Ben Lyons, Tyler Smith, Jordan Moore, Caleb Barnes, Brady Murphy, Loren Smith, Todd Keeling and Aaron Dennis. 

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Social distancing and face covering will be required for all services. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

