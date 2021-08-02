Shirley Parker Johnson, age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

Shirley was born June 6, 1932, to the late Robert Parker and Vicie Hockensmith Parker.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Miller; sister, Judy Walkup; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and by her companion, Charlie Hyatt. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Wanda Faye Johnson and Vicky Johnson Slucher; and sister, Brenda Sutherland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

