Shirley Rose Sargent Crase, 86, widow of Vernon Crase, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Campton, Kentucky, on March 9, 1936, to the late William Mort and Della Mae Tyra Sargent.

Shirley was a seamstress for Union Underwear. She loved embroidery, quilting and going fishing; and she loved to play rummy.

Service information

Jan 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 18
Visitation
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
10:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 18
Burial
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
