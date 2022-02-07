Frankfort – Shirley Samuels Reed, 85, wife of Phillip Reed, passed away Wednesday. Graveside services will be noon Saturday, February 19, 2022, Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences, www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription