Shirley Smith Westerfield, age 85, passed away on January 20, 2021, at the Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation in Frankfort, KY. She was born October 20, 1935, in Sunnydale, KY, in Ohio County, to the late Fred and Bernice Duke Smith.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Beecher Westerfield.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Smith Penn, Frankfort, KY; her brother, Dannie D. Smith (Mary Sue) Beaver Dam, KY; nieces, Melissa Penn, Frankfort, KY, Christie Penn, Frankfort, KY, and Amy Holt (Glen) LaBelle, FL; and nephew, Jeff Smith (Susan) Republic, Missouri.
Shirley had many happy memories of her friends at the Hartford Methodist Church and her sewing group and the many activities they shared. The family wants to thank all of the loving and kind workers at the Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time service Friday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home.
Family and friends who wish to honor Shirley at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and at the graveside for the safety of all those in attendance.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Westerfield. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shirley Smith Westerfield and sign her guestbook at www.millerschapmire.com.
