Shirley Snyder

Shirley Jean Snyder, 84, passed away on July 8, 2023, in Frankfort. She was born on June 19, 1939, in Mississippi and was raised in Albion, Pennsylvania. She has resided in Kentucky for 47 years, the past 11 years in Frankfort. Her deceased husband was Lynn B. Snyder Jr.

Survivors include her children, Debbie Foy of Frankfort, Daphne (Dave) Kennedy of Florida, Denise (Dennis) Snyder of Pennsylvania, Kenneth C. (Debbie) Foy of Pennsylvania and Danielle (Alan) Woytek of Texas. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Douglas and Donald (Jacque) Melter; David (Deadra), Dustin, and Drew Snyder; Kenneth (Hanna) Woytek and Samara (Omar) Macias; one deceased granddaughter, Rebecca Foy; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by Linda Voigt (Bill), sister-in-law, and nephew, Dale (Karen) Lankford. 

