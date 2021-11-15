Shirley Jo Tapper Hughes, 86, was called home Saturday after a brief hospital stay. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to service time Thursday. Services will be held jointly with her husband, Wade Hughes.
Born in West Frankfort, IL, to Claude and Lola Parritt, her family moved to Hammond, Indiana, where she graduated from Hammond Tech High School and attended the First Assembly of God church. Later, Shirley married Robert L. Tapper, (deceased), and they raised four sons, Doug, Mike, David and Mark, while living in Griffith and Hammond, Indiana. Shirley was a homemaker and greatly involved with her sons during their school years, serving as the “picture lady” introducing young people to great art.
Shirley was an avid reader, always interested in art, music, and history. She moved to Kentucky and briefly worked in retail and loved her job as a docent for the Orlando Brown House.
In 1998, she married the Reverend Wade M. Hughes. Shirley and Wade loved art, music, history and building. They traveled and collected treasures for many years. Their final days were spent in the same hospital room with Wade passing away just hours before her.
In addition to her husband, Wade M. Hughes, Shirley is preceded in death by parents, Claude and Lola Parritt; her first husband, Robert L. Tapper; son, J. Michael (Eileen) Tapper; and brother, Jerry Parritt.
She is survived by her sons, Doug (Debbie) Tapper of Cass Lake, MN, David (Paulette) Tapper of Hammond, IN, and Mark (Brian) Tapper of Las Vegas, NV; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Wade M (Linda) Hughes of Bowling Green KY, Nina Creech of Frankfort; brother, Don (Shirley) Burns of Plymouth, IN; and sister-in-law, Carol (late Jerry) Parritt; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers will be her sons, Doug, David and Mark, Ron Parritt, Scott Parritt and Jacob Tapper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
