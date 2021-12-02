Services for Shirley Taylor Proctor, 85, widower of Huston Proctor, will be 6 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Proctor died Nov. 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Proctor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

