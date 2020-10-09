Graveside services for Shirley Carol (Brewer) Tupts will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Frankfort Cemetery.

Shirley passed away on Oct. 8 after a long illness.

She is survived by one daughter, Kaye Hulette (Kevin); two sons, Sonny Tupts Jr. and Adam Tupts; one sister, Marie Wilson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice).

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

