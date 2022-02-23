Shirley Wilson

Shirley Buffin Wilson, 84, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bobby Chesser officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mrs. Wilson was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on January 31, 1938, to the late Woodrow McCullah and Lenora Davis Cox. She was retired from Kentucky State Government where she worked in the Department of Revenue and the Department of Collections. Shirley enjoyed cats, gardening and line dancing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, June Carroll Wilson; daughters, Deborah Devine (Mike) and Janice Conway (Gary); granddaughters, Michelle (Buffin) Lacy and Amber Conway; stepsons, Daniel Wilson and Carey Wilson; and her stepdaughter, Chandra Reed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Buffin; and one brother, Leon Murphy.

Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Conway, Mike Devine, Johnny Van, Jesse Lacy, Brandon Cobb and Daniel Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Carol Armstrong, Bobby Buffin, Greg Van, Carey Wilson, Rose Donovan, Betty Mayes and Donna Osborne.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Capital City Activity Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.



