LAWRENCEBURG A graveside service for Shirly Ann Ross, 85, will be Monday at Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg.  Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Ross died Tuesday, June 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirly Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

