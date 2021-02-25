Silas Mason Hughes, husband and father of a daughter and a son, passed away February 24, 2021, at the age of 83. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Mike Napier and Bro. Robert Hutcherson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Mason was one of nine children, born to William and Iva Harrod Hughes. He served two years in the United States Army. Mason worked for National Distillery and Jim Beam for a total of 32 years. In addition, he also worked for John Deer and Lyon’s Hardware part-time.
He was a member of Choateville Christian Church. Mason loved time spent on the farm. Most of all, he loved his family, grandkids and friends.
Mason married Betty Grider Hutcherson on October 28, 1967. He is survived by his beloved wife; daughter, Teresa Hughes and son, Robert Hutcherson (Kathy); five grandchildren, Jennifer Lyons (Larry), Alan Hutcherson (Jennifer), Josh Callis, Cody Callis (Kristi), and Derek Callis (Ashley); sister, Irene Waits (Stewart); and brother, Jerry Hughes. He was also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Wade, James Wiley, Frank Hughes, Leona Shipp, Mary Hunter, and grandchild, Peyton Snow; and great-grandchild, Ethan Lyons.
Serving as pallbearers will be Alan Hutcherson, Josh Callis, Cody Callis, Larry Lyons, Brandon Callis, and Derek Callis. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Hughes, Steve Hughes, David Hughes, Ray Wilmoth, Floyd Smith, Ricky Perry, Jon Loman, and great-grandsons, Carter, Eli, Timothy, and C.J.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
