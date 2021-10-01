Silas Mercer Noel, V, 91, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. A native of Frankfort, he was born on August 1, 1930, to the late John Clay and Tina Conway Noel, IV.

Silas Noel Pic.jpg

Silas Noel

After earning a Business Degree from the University of Kentucky, Silas went on to have a distinguished professional career serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky for over 30 years and an additional professional career for over 40 years as a Revenue Agent with the Department of Finance, tax preparer, and licensed realtor.  

Growing up in a family atmosphere that included several ancestors that helped establish the City of Frankfort, Silas was taught from an early age the importance of community involvement, leadership, Veteran advocacy, and patriotism.

He has always fully supported our Country’s military from his early days at the Millersburg Military School, through his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, and then his continued participation in The American Legion.  

Although Silas did not have a lengthy military career, he did serve as a Sergeant with the United States Marine Corps then as a Paris Island Drill Instructor before joining the American Legion in 1963 where he would continue supporting veterans by serving in leadership positions at the National, State, and local levels. 

He has been the Post Commander at the Frankfort American Legion Post for four terms, served on the National Executive Committee for eight years, 40/8 Chef de Chemin de Fer in 2001; member of the Elks Lodge; State Commander in 1984, and the National American Legion Vice Commander in 1996. 

Silas has made a lifelong commitment to help others and support community programs that foster the principles of Americanism, fostering the development of our youth, and helping those in need through the American Legion Kentucky Boy’s State program for 36 years, 27 of those years as the Director. 

His guidance over the years has most certainly influenced many to succeed, some even to high State and National political offices. Silas’ community service was not limited to just his participation with the American Legion, he also took pride in being a member of Shriners’ International and Independent Order of Odd Fellows. 

His hard work and dedication to his fellow veterans and community earned him the National Outstanding Legionnaire award by a peer review of national leadership. All while instilling values and showing unconditional love to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His legacy will continue to live through those who love and miss him. 

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Roppel, Louisville, and Jeanne (Tommy) Neville, Frankfort; his son, Michael (Michele) Noel, Frankfort; and his beloved granddaughter, Chelsea (Thomas) Weis, Owensboro; his great-grandchildren, Parker, Clayton, and McKinley Weis; his family, Jessica (Troy) Sutherland, Anna Kate Sutherland, and Dylan Neville; and his grandson, Carrick Pell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John C. Noel, III; and his grandchildren, Landon Bates, and Jon Neville.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, followed by Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

