Silas Mercer Noel, V, 91, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. A native of Frankfort, he was born on August 1, 1930, to the late John Clay and Tina Conway Noel, IV.
After earning a Business Degree from the University of Kentucky, Silas went on to have a distinguished professional career serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky for over 30 years and an additional professional career for over 40 years as a Revenue Agent with the Department of Finance, tax preparer, and licensed realtor.
Growing up in a family atmosphere that included several ancestors that helped establish the City of Frankfort, Silas was taught from an early age the importance of community involvement, leadership, Veteran advocacy, and patriotism.
He has always fully supported our Country’s military from his early days at the Millersburg Military School, through his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, and then his continued participation in The American Legion.
Although Silas did not have a lengthy military career, he did serve as a Sergeant with the United States Marine Corps then as a Paris Island Drill Instructor before joining the American Legion in 1963 where he would continue supporting veterans by serving in leadership positions at the National, State, and local levels.
He has been the Post Commander at the Frankfort American Legion Post for four terms, served on the National Executive Committee for eight years, 40/8 Chef de Chemin de Fer in 2001; member of the Elks Lodge; State Commander in 1984, and the National American Legion Vice Commander in 1996.
Silas has made a lifelong commitment to help others and support community programs that foster the principles of Americanism, fostering the development of our youth, and helping those in need through the American Legion Kentucky Boy’s State program for 36 years, 27 of those years as the Director.
His guidance over the years has most certainly influenced many to succeed, some even to high State and National political offices. Silas’ community service was not limited to just his participation with the American Legion, he also took pride in being a member of Shriners’ International and Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
His hard work and dedication to his fellow veterans and community earned him the National Outstanding Legionnaire award by a peer review of national leadership. All while instilling values and showing unconditional love to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His legacy will continue to live through those who love and miss him.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Roppel, Louisville, and Jeanne (Tommy) Neville, Frankfort; his son, Michael (Michele) Noel, Frankfort; and his beloved granddaughter, Chelsea (Thomas) Weis, Owensboro; his great-grandchildren, Parker, Clayton, and McKinley Weis; his family, Jessica (Troy) Sutherland, Anna Kate Sutherland, and Dylan Neville; and his grandson, Carrick Pell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John C. Noel, III; and his grandchildren, Landon Bates, and Jon Neville.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, followed by Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.