HINDMAN — Services for Simon Kenton Cornett, 83, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at the Robert S. Cornett Cemetery at Sassafras. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Wednesday at the chapel. Cornett died Saturday, Feb. 25, at his home.

