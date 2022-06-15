Anthony “Sonny” Manns, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Services were held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Annette Harrod officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday. 

Lovingly known as “Sonny” by most, he was born in Frankfort on April 21, 1939, to the late William McKinnly Manns and Emma Burke Manns. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Sonny retired from Bendix. He was a member of the Hiram Lodge No. 4 F&AM, American Legion, Marine Corps Legion, and Oleika Shriners. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, mowing, and watching UK basketball and football. Above all, he loved his family and grandbabies dearly. 

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Manns; sons, Scotty Manns (Melanie) and Ricky Manns; siblings, Rev. Annette Harrod and Cornelius Manns; grandchildren, Amanda Manns, Shane Manns and Devin Manns; and great-grandchildren, Jordyn Manns and Madisyn Manns; sister-in-law, Shirley Tracy; nieces, Terry Tracy and Connie Noblitt; and great-niece, Belinda Noblitt. He was also blessed with many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Alton Manns, Junie Manns, Ray Manns, Marvin Manns, Dubie Manns and Betty Ann Moore. 

Serving as pallbearers were Kyle Bay, Kaelin Bay, Tony Bay, Josh Moore, Brandon Moore and Jay Moore. Honorary pallbearers were Louis Moore, Tony Moore, Nicky Moore, Bradley King, Timmy Puckett and Allen Manns. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

