Sonny Davidson Tupts passed away at the age of 77.  Sonny was a life-long Frankfort resident, born to John and Lulabelle Mitchell Tupts on October 7, 1945.

He was a faithful and longtime employee of Kentucky State Police as Facilities Security personnel. 

