Sonny Tupts Aug 18, 2023

Sonny Davidson Tupts passed away at the age of 77. Sonny was a life-long Frankfort resident, born to John and Lulabelle Mitchell Tupts on October 7, 1945.He was a faithful and longtime employee of Kentucky State Police as Facilities Security personnel. Sonny is survived by his three children, Sonny Jr. Tupts (Miranda), Ann Kaye Hulette (Kevin) and Adam Tupts (Andra). A graveside service will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery on Wednesday, August 23, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com. 