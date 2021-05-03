A Celebration of Life service for Stacey Marie Elkin, 59, Frankfort will be held Tuesday 7 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stacey Marie Elkin

Stacey died Friday at her home. She was a service order representative for the Frankfort Plant Board. She loved crafting and going to watch plays. She was preceded in death by her father Stanley Long and brother Larry Kendall. 

Survivors include her husband Eddie Elkin, Frankfort; mother, Mary W. Clay, Frankfort; brothers J.W. (Angie) Kendall, Randy (Carla) Kendall both of Frankfort and Stanley Long, Jr., Bedford, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Rd, Danville, KY 40422. You may share memories and leave condolences on the tribute wall at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

