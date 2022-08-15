LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Stacy Nicole Sparrow Kreschollek, 50, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Ninevah Christian Church.  Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church.  Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Kreschollek died Friday Aug. 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Stacy Kreschollek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

