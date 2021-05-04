A celebration of life for Cam Nickell will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Glen Willis House, 900 Wilkinson Blvd., in Frankfort. RSVP to ammw55@gmail.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Nickell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription