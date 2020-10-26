Stanley "Cam" Campbell Nickell, age 80, passed after a short illness on Oct. 13, 2020. Cam was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Feb. 18, 1940, to SK and Marjorie Nickell.
After graduating from Ashland Senior High School, Cam attended Florida State University. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. He attended and obtained his law degree from the University of Kentucky.
Cam worked as a legal aid attorney, an assistant county prosecutor and city attorney in the Ashland area. He moved to Frankfort in the 1980s and began a career with the Department of Natural Resources, working to protect our air and water from pollution. He was always a fighter for the underprivileged.
Cam's long life was filled with many friends and adventures and travels. He and his long-time friend Sara Tate piloted a houseboat, along with their cat, Sergio, from Kentucky to New Orleans and later they traveled to Mali, Africa, to learn about indigenous architecture.
He was a collector of unique items, a student of history, an avid reader and politically engaged. He loved automobiles, art in many forms and animals. Cam was a true gentleman and a scholar, a mentor to many and an engaging and generous man with a unique sense of humor and style.
No obituary can capture the totality of a life well-lived such as his. Our community and world is a bit less colorful with the loss of Cam.
Cam is survived by his former wife, Victoria (Tori) Block of New Bern, North Carolina; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends, locally and nationwide.
Cam’s ashes will be buried with military honors beside his parents’ graves in the Ashland Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2020. A celebration of life will be held in Frankfort at a later date and will be offered as a Zoom meeting for those interested. To participate by Zoom, please send an email address to: Murray Wood, ammw55@gmail.com.
Donations or contributions in honor of Cam may be sent to the L.I.F.E. House for Animals, a no-kill animal shelter, at 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601, lifehouse4animals.org; or to Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Inc., 120 N. Front Avenue, Prestonsburg, KY 41653, ardfky.org.
Godspeed and peace to Stanley Campbell Nickell.
