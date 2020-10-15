Private services for Stanley Douglas Pointer, 71, were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Pointer died Oct. 4. 

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Pointer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

